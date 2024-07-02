Stolen Vehicle Becomes Pursuit and Crash, OKC man Apprehended

Kansas Highway Patrol was in a pursuit, after an Oklahoma City man stole a vehicle.

According to Lt. Tonniges, Salina PD was transported to OCCK on 340 Santa Fe July 1st, for a stolen vehicle report.

An employee at OCCK told SPD, they noticed a 1998 Chevrolet work truck was stolen from an open detached garage from their property.

Lt. Tonniges says, an employee drove the work truck earlier, and had placed the keys on the floor board of the truck. Later on that day, they noticed the truck was missing in sight.

KHP reported at around 6:00pm, the truck crashed near US-81 and Seneca rd after the pursuit.

The driver of the stolen truck was 18-year old, Malikhi Holman-Bledsoe from Oklahoma City.

SPD are investigating to see if they will charge the 18-year old in Salina.