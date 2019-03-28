Salina, KS

Stolen Vehicle

Sarah ReppMarch 28, 2019

Salina Police Department told KSAL News, Marsha Bolen (70) reported her 2002 White Chrysler Town and Country had been stolen sometime between 2:30 AM and 10 AM on March 27th.

Her grandson had parked the van in the 200 block of s 9th st.. On Monday the 25th he noticed the keys went missing and last saw the vehicle in the driveway on the 17th at 12:30 AM. He went outside in the morning of the 27th and the vehicle was gone. The van was valued at approximately $1,700

If you have any information regarding the 2002 White Chrysler Town and Country please call CrimeStoppers (785) 825-8477

