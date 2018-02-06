Salina, KS

Stolen Van Recovered, Arrest Made

KSAL StaffFebruary 6, 2018
Salina Police

A vehicle thief is caught sitting in the van he allegedly stole on Tuesday morning.

Police arrested 22-year-old Brook Gray after an officer on patrol spotted the 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan parked in the lot at Wal-Mart, 2900 S.9th.

Police say Gray entered an unlocked home in the 100 block of Bond around 1:15am Tuesday and lifted the van keys off a hook on the back door.

The van, which is valued at $14,000 was not damaged.

Gray is facing charges of aggravated burglary for entering an occupied home and vehicle theft.

