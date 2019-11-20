Stolen Van Found in North Salina Trailer Park

A van stolen from a residence in north Salina is ultimately found in a trailer park earlier this morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to 921 N. 8th St. on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to the report of a stolen vehicle.

Another resident at the home left at 3:15 p.m. When they returned at 4:20 p.m., a 1998 Ford Windstar van that was parked in the driveway was gone.

The owner of the vehicle is Jeffrey Long, 62, Salina. He was laying in bed when he heard someone at the back door of the residence. Long–who is disabled–inquired who was there, however, did not hear a reply. When he got up later, he noticed that the keys to his van were gone.

Later on Wednesday morning at 2:20, an officer was patrolling a trailer park at 917 N. 13th St. and saw the stolen van parked on the north end of the unit unattended.

There are currently no suspects, however, SPD are looking at surveillance video from the trailer park to try to identify the thief.

The van was returned to the victim.