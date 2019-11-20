Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 38 °

Stolen Van Found in North Salina Trailer Park

Jeremy BohnNovember 20, 2019

A van stolen from a residence in north Salina is ultimately found in a trailer park earlier this morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to 921 N. 8th St. on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to the report of a stolen vehicle.

Another resident at the home left at 3:15 p.m. When they returned at 4:20 p.m., a 1998 Ford Windstar van that was parked in the driveway was gone.

The owner of the vehicle is Jeffrey Long, 62, Salina. He was laying in bed when he heard someone at the back door of the residence. Long–who is disabled–inquired who was there, however, did not hear a reply. When he got up later, he noticed that the keys to his van were gone.

Later on Wednesday morning at 2:20, an officer was patrolling a trailer park at 917 N. 13th St. and saw the stolen van parked on the north end of the unit unattended.

There are currently no suspects, however, SPD are looking at surveillance video from the trailer park to try to identify the thief.

The van was returned to the victim.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

3 Sent to Hospital in Injury Crash

A two-car crash in north Salina sends multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. Salina...

November 20, 2019 Comments

Stolen Van Found in North Salina Tr...

Kansas News

November 20, 2019

Salina Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Kansas News

November 20, 2019

Robots, Drones Becoming Workhorses ...

Top News

November 20, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

3 Sent to Hospital in Inj...
November 20, 2019Comments
Stolen Van Found in North...
November 20, 2019Comments
Salina Man Arrested on Dr...
November 20, 2019Comments
Statewide Silver Alert Fo...
November 20, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH