Stolen UTV Sought

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen utility vehicle. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, June 22nd, deputies responded to 1421 N Solomon Rd in Rural Saline County for a report of a stolen John Deere Gator. Sometime between June 21st and June 22nd, 2020 a green 2010 John Deere Gator was stolen from inside a large metal outbuilding.

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $12,000.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of this individual, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

