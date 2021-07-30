Stolen Truck Returned to Owner

A stolen pickup was found undamaged after someone took the Chevy for a joyride.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 2:30am Thursday, someone entered a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup that was parked at a home in the 900 block of Highland and sped off.

Hours later an officer on patrol located the pickup that had been left abandoned in the parking lot at the Chapel Ridge Apartments. The truck, which is valued at $4,500 was not damaged and returned to its owner.

Police are reviewing video from the Highland neighborhood and say they have identified two possible suspects – one tall and one short who jumped into the Silverado.

The owner told police he did not leave the keys in the vehicle.