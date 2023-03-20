Salina, KS

Stolen Truck Recovered

KSAL StaffMarch 20, 2023

A stolen truck was recovered after someone damaged the steering column and abandoned it with the hood up.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a citizen contacted Calvin’s Customs and Hotrods, 325 N. Santa Fe after he saw the orange, 1977 Chevy Silverado parked in the 600 block of N. 7th.

The caller asked the owner if the truck, which has sat on the lot for years – had been sold.

Staff at Calvin’s confirmed the truc,  valued at $5,000 had been stolen.

Police say the steering column and hood both had damage estimated at $700. There are no known suspects.

