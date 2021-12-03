Salina, KS

Stolen Truck Recovered

KSAL StaffDecember 3, 2021

A truck that was given a new look with suspected house paint has been returned to its owner.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer was patrolling in the 400 block of N. Chicago St. early Friday morning when they spotted a suspicious truck parked in the area. The officer noticed the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado looked to had been recently painted blue with house paint. The tags were run and traced back to a reported stolen truck from Thursday in Abilene.

The originally white truck was recovered and given back to Abilene Machine. It is valued at $2,500. There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

