A Salina man discovers his truck was stolen – after authorities in Sedgewick County inform him they found it in Wichita.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that a 2005 Ford F350 pickup was stolen from a driveway in the 900 block of East Ellsworth on Monday afternoon.

The thief apparently broke both door handles and drilled out the ignition to start the truck, then abandoned the vehicle in Wichita about four hours later.

There are no suspects in the case.