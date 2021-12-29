Salina, KS

Stolen Truck Leads to DUI

KSAL StaffDecember 29, 2021

A Salina man was arrested in Concordia after allegedly stealing a truck from the hospital and driving it north.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 58-year-old Ricky Hall was taken into custody by police in Concordia early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Hall was pulled over for suspected DUI and officers contacted Salina Regional Health Center to inform them that their 1995 Ford F250 had been stolen.

Hall allegedly left the hospital around midnight and stole the truck from the garage a short time later and drove to Concordia. He was arrested around 1:30am on Wednesday and could face numerous charges including vehicle theft and DUI.

