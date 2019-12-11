Salina, KS

Stolen Truck Found in Central Salina

Jeremy BohnDecember 11, 2019

A truck stolen from a Salina home on Tuesday was found a few hours later by the victim near Kansas Wesleyan University.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 47-year-old Jason Seim arrived at his home at 105 S. West Pl. at noon on Tuesday for his lunch break. Seim had left his keys inside of his 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup truck that was parked on the driveway of the residence.

After Seim entered the home, he heard the truck’s door slam, back up and tires squeal, before Seim watched the truck take off down West Pl. and then speeding away on University Pl.

A couple of hours later, Seim located his missing truck in the 1600 block of Highland Ave. The truck was undamaged, however, several tools were missing from the back of the vehicle valued at $200.

Seim has his truck back that is valued at $20,000. The are no suspects in the theft.

