Stolen Truck found Damaged

KSAL StaffNovember 18, 2019

A Salina man walked out of a downtown bar to discover his pickup was stolen. Authorities contacted him 90-minutes later to inform him the truck had been found wrecked in a yard after a hit and run early Monday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the owner of the 1999 Dodge Ram may have left the keys to his truck on the counter at Big Nose Kate’s Saloon, 117 N. Santa Fe. Officers located the truck after someone left a trail of destruction in the 900 block of W. Walnut, striking four cars parked along the curb.

Police report a 1999 Chevy S-10, 2015 Dodge Ram 1500, 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan and a 1968 Pontiac two-door were all damaged on the driver’s side.

The recovered truck had major front end damage as well.

Police are now reviewing video from the bar and the W. Walnut neighborhood to see if they can identify the thief.

