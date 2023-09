Salina Police are reviewing video footage from a gas station as they look for a vehicle thief.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that a 2001 Ford F250 was found abandoned in south Salina on Sunday after being stolen from the lot at Casey’s General Store at 215 West Crawford.

The clerk at the store told police he left the keys in the truck that’s valued at $2,000. No damage was reported.