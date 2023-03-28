Stolen Truck

Salina Police are searching for a stolen vehicle and the thief who took it.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 64-year-old Salina woman was allowing a person to borrow her 1998 Ram 1500 pickup.

The man works nights and told officers he left the truck parked in the 500 block of W. Iron around 3pm on Monday. He discovered it was gone around 9:30pm.

The red, truck has Kansas tag: 755 ECQ is valued at $5,000 and has a sticker on the back window that reads, ‘Big ass toy.’ The man still has the key in his possession.