Stolen Trailer Found Abandoned, Empty

Police are investigating the theft of a trailer, which was later recovered abandoned with items stolen from it.

Sometime between 545pm on Monday and and 730am on Tuesday a trailer was stolen from the 11 block of South 5th Street.

Officers met with employees of Restore. They were informed the business had a trailer used to store equipment. The trailer was a 16 ft. enclosed trailer white in color with the Restore logo on the sides. The trailer was valued at $7000.

Around 11am, a witness called and advised there was an abandoned trailer in the 3700 block of W. Cloud. Officers went to that location and discovered the Restore trailer.

The trailer had been broken into. Missing items include:

1 orange Generac 5000 generator

1 blue air compressor along with

Miscellaneous tools and supplies

The total loss was estimated at $8,200 prior to the trailer being recovered.