Salina Police are looking for a stolen vehicle after a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer was driven off the lot at the former K-Mart.

Police say sometime between August 16 and August 19, someone stole the white, Trailblazer that had a ‘For Sale’ sign on it from the lot at 400 S. Broadway.

The vehicle has a Kansas tag: 169 LEW and is valued at $3,000.