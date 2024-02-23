Stolen Trail Cams Returned

Authorities are requesting an arrest warrant for a man who handed over the trail cameras he allegedly stole last week.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 41-year-old suspect in a case connected to 2 stolen trail cameras and a solar charging panel from a property in the 4100 N. Muir Road.

The camera snapped pictures of the man and emailed them to a folder in the cloud.

When confronted by authorities at his motel, he reportedly gave the equipment back and could now face misdemeanor charges.