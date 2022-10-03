Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 56 °

Stolen Tahoe Found Undamaged

KSAL StaffOctober 3, 2022

A stolen vehicle may have been taken for a six-block joy ride early Friday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a patrol officer located a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, a short time after it had been reported stolen.

Police say the Tahoe was parked at a residence in the 1400 block of Pershing when the owner took his dog for a walk around 4am. By 7:30am it was gone. The 68-year-old owner told officers he had left a spare key inside the unlocked SUV.

The Tahoe which is valued at $6,500 was located in the 500 block of W. Beloit undamaged. There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Stolen Tahoe Found Undamaged

A stolen vehicle may have been taken for a six-block joy ride early Friday morning. Police Captai...

October 3, 2022 Comments

Frightened Man Contacts SPD

Kansas News

October 3, 2022

K-State’s Duke, Martinez Named Bi...

Sports News

October 3, 2022

Stolen SUV Recovered

Kansas News

October 3, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Tahoe Found Undama...
October 3, 2022Comments
Frightened Man Contacts S...
October 3, 2022Comments
Stolen SUV Recovered
October 3, 2022Comments
Inmate Found Dead in Cell
October 3, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra