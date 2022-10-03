Stolen Tahoe Found Undamaged

A stolen vehicle may have been taken for a six-block joy ride early Friday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a patrol officer located a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, a short time after it had been reported stolen.

Police say the Tahoe was parked at a residence in the 1400 block of Pershing when the owner took his dog for a walk around 4am. By 7:30am it was gone. The 68-year-old owner told officers he had left a spare key inside the unlocked SUV.

The Tahoe which is valued at $6,500 was located in the 500 block of W. Beloit undamaged. There are no suspects at this time.