Two runaway teens from Fort Riley were taken into custody by police officers in Salina.

Captain Bill Cox tells KSAL News that a 14-year-old male and 13-year-old female were found December 23 at Bosselman’s Truck Stop, 1944 N. 9th in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The two allegedly drove off the northeast Kansas post in a stolen 2006 Honda CRV valued at $3,500.