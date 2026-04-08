Stolen SUV Recovered after Chase

An alleged Salina car thief is facing charges of DUI after a high speed chase ended in Ottawa County.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 11:30pm Tuesday, officers were sent to the 400 block of Rahm Street to interview the owner of a stolen vehicle. The man told police he had been doing some yard work and realized his 2005 Mercury Mountaineer was missing from the driveway.

Moments later a patrol officer spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. Police say 18-year-old Mykayle Sutton sped away leading a pursuit north on 81-Highway into Ottawa County.

A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper joined the chase and an officer from the Minneapolis Police Department was able to spike the tires on the Mercury and move in for the arrest. Sutton is now facing numerous charges that could include theft, flee and elude plus possession of pot and and an opiate.

The owner of the 2005 Mercury Mountaineer told officers he’d left the keys in the vehicle.