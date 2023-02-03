Salina, KS

Stolen SUV Recovered

KSAL StaffFebruary 3, 2023

Salina Police have recovered a stolen vehicle that was taken from a mortuary last week.

Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron on Thursday after a staff member noticed a man looking into a blue, 2012 Suzuki Vitara that was parked in the Theatre’s lot with the driver’s side door open.

The man left the scene on a mountain bike before officers arrived but cops were able to identify the vehicle and return it to Roselawn Mortuary. Police report the SUV is valued at $10,000 and was not damaged.

Captain Forrester says the man who was looking into the vehicle is not believed to be associated with the theft.

