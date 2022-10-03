Salina, KS

Stolen SUV Recovered

KSAL StaffOctober 3, 2022

Salina Police are looking for three people who fled from a stolen SUV over the weekend.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a patrol officer identified the 2006 Ford Escape that had been stolen from the 500 block of Albert Ave. between Thursday and Friday.

Police say the driver pulled the vehicle to the curb in the area of Gypsum and Columbia and ran.

The Ford, valued at $3,500 was returned to the owner. Police are reviewing body cam and cruiser video in an attempt to identify the three suspects.

