Stolen Smirnoff Leads to Arrest

A Salina woman was taken into custody after she allegedly entered a home and stole a case of liquor.

Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Tyler Bastin tried to run away as officers arrived on scene Saturday afternoon in the 1900 block of Haskett.

The victims told police that Bastin was acting peculiar outside of their residence – she then came in uninvited and grabbed a case of Smirnoff Ice liquor.

Police say she resisted arrest and will face charges for aggravated burglary plus interference and battery of a law enforcement officer.