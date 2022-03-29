Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 47 °

Stolen Skid Steer Recovered in Gypsum

KSAL StaffMarch 29, 2022

A skid steer that went missing in Ottawa County wound up in Gypsum with some other stolen property.

Saline County Lt. Jeremiah Hayes tells KSAL News that on Sunday, deputies assisted the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in finding the missing skid steer.

There was previously a burglary in Ottawa County of the Bobcat skid steer. Through their investigation, Ottawa County deputies found that the stolen property was possibly in Gypsum.

Deputies from both offices went to the 400 block of E. Second Street in Gypsum and looked around the property.

As that was going on, Hayes said a man exited the residence on the property and started running.

A short time later, deputies tracked down the man, 45-year-old Theodore Meadows, at an adjacent property and got him in custody.

A search warrant was secured, and the skid steer was recovered, as well as a cordless drill and its attachments. Also, a Ford F250 truck that was reported stolen out of Great Bend was found along with a stolen license plate from Wichita.

Hayes said the estimated total in recovered stolen goods was around $27,000.

Meadows is facing charges that could include two felony counts of possession of stolen property and one misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Stolen Skid Steer Recovered in Gyps...

A skid steer that went missing in Ottawa County wound up in Gypsum with some other stolen property. ...

March 29, 2022 Comments

Author to Sign Books at Library

Top News

March 29, 2022

K-State Mourns the Passing of Hall ...

Sports News

March 28, 2022

9 KWU Debate/Forensics National Cha...

Top News

March 28, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Skid Steer Recover...
March 29, 2022Comments
Updated: Police Uncover M...
March 28, 2022Comments
Meeting For K-4 Saline Co...
March 28, 2022Comments
Salina Man Accused of Dom...
March 28, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra