Stolen Skid Steer Recovered in Gypsum

A skid steer that went missing in Ottawa County wound up in Gypsum with some other stolen property.

Saline County Lt. Jeremiah Hayes tells KSAL News that on Sunday, deputies assisted the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in finding the missing skid steer.

There was previously a burglary in Ottawa County of the Bobcat skid steer. Through their investigation, Ottawa County deputies found that the stolen property was possibly in Gypsum.

Deputies from both offices went to the 400 block of E. Second Street in Gypsum and looked around the property.

As that was going on, Hayes said a man exited the residence on the property and started running.

A short time later, deputies tracked down the man, 45-year-old Theodore Meadows, at an adjacent property and got him in custody.

A search warrant was secured, and the skid steer was recovered, as well as a cordless drill and its attachments. Also, a Ford F250 truck that was reported stolen out of Great Bend was found along with a stolen license plate from Wichita.

Hayes said the estimated total in recovered stolen goods was around $27,000.

Meadows is facing charges that could include two felony counts of possession of stolen property and one misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property