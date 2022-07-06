Stolen Purse Recovered

A stolen purse was found in the trash after someone tossed it into a dumpster at a daycare.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a woman from Colorado has her purse and ID back – but not the $600 cash and $800 in gift cards that were in it.

Police say the 26-year-old woman ate at Daimaru restaurant on S. 9th on Sunday, and thought she had misplaced her purse. Authorities contacted the woman after staff at Little Angels Daycare, 200 W. Key found it in their dumpster on Tuesday.

Police are reviewing video footage from the area as the investigation continues.