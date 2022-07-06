Salina, KS

Now: 87 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 101 ° | Lo: 74 °

Stolen Purse Recovered

KSAL StaffJuly 6, 2022

A stolen purse was found in the trash after someone tossed it into a dumpster at a daycare.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a woman from Colorado has her purse and ID back – but not the $600 cash and $800 in gift cards that were in it.

Police say the 26-year-old woman ate at Daimaru restaurant on S. 9th on Sunday, and thought she had misplaced her purse. Authorities contacted the woman after staff at Little Angels Daycare, 200 W. Key found it in their dumpster on Tuesday.

Police are reviewing video footage from the area as the investigation continues.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Stolen Purse Recovered

A stolen purse was found in the trash after someone tossed it into a dumpster at a daycare. Salin...

July 6, 2022 Comments

Students Learn Livestock Leadership

Farming News

July 6, 2022

Pie Inspired Social Friday

Top News

July 6, 2022

Four Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

July 5, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Purse Recovered
July 6, 2022Comments
Four Most Wanted Arrests
July 5, 2022Comments
Rural Burglary
July 5, 2022Comments
Juvenile Arrested in Sali...
July 5, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra