Stolen Pickup Truck, Resulted in Arrest

On June 8th, deputies were sent to E Old 40 Highway at 11:50 pm, after report of a man without a shirt, was walking away from a red 2012 Ford pickup that was parked on the side of the road.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL, deputies contacted 44- year old Tyson Allen-Marfise, and discovered he had a local warrant of failure to appear.

Deputies also discovered the pickup was stolen out Shawnee County, and Allen-Marfise had the keys to the truck.

Allen-Marfise was charged with possession of stolen property.