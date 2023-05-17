Stolen Phones Scheme

Salina Police are investigating a theft case after a woman returned two stolen phones for cash at a retail store.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on May 4th, a female entered the Salina Target to return two Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cell phones valued at $2,400.

The clerk made the transaction as the packaging looked to be intact and not altered. Upon further review, staff learned the two phones were display models.

This case is one of several at Target stores in the region with the same female suspected in the scheme. Total loss is listed at $2,400.