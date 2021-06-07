Stolen Motorcycle Recovered, Man Arrested

A Salina man was arrested after a motorcycle which was reported stolen was found in his yard partially concealed under a tarp.

Salina Police say a 31-yuear-old woman reported on May 29th that her Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle was stolen from where she left it in the parking lot at Walmart, 2900 S. 9th Street.

The woman reported she had left her motorcycle in the Walmart parking lot with a dead battery, approximately 2 weeks prior. When she returned on May 29th, the motorcycle was gone.

The motorcycle, valued at $4,000, was distinguishable as it had custom flat black exhaust pipes, along with faded and torn leather saddle bags.

Video surveillance from Walmart showed a suspect vehicle in the theft to be a Ford F150 crew cab with a flatbed, and a large red box behind the driver’s side cab area. The tag was possibly 452 ETA.

On June 4th, an officer located a truck matching that description at 1661 W. Republic, #65 in Salina. In front of the truck was a motorcycle partially covered with a tarp, but the exhaust pipes and a saddle bag was visible. A witness advised the resident of #64 had been driving the motorcycle for approximately a week.

The motorcycle had sustained damage to the gas cap, and the ignition, a foot peg was missing, and the battery covers had been painted. Damage to the motorcycle was estimated at $1750.

The owner of the motorcycle responded to the scene and identified it as hers.

Police made contact with 27-year-old Matthew Dimaplas. He was arrested on charges which could include felony theft and felony criminal damage to property.