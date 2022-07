Salina Police are searching for motorcycle that was reported stolen on Tuesday.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 2005 Harley Davidson bike was stolen between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of N. 12th Street.

The victim told police the motorcycle has black side saddlebags and a tear in the middle of the seat. The Kansas tags read 72DPX.

The motorcycle is valued at $8,000, and the victim still has the keys.

There are no suspects at this time.