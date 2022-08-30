Salina, KS

Stolen Meat, Drugs Recovered

Todd PittengerAugust 30, 2022

Two people are in custody in Southwest Kansas and 800 pounds of stolen meat has been returned to owner.

According to the Hugoton Police Department, the incident started in Morton County when a victim filed a police report regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. 

An investigator received information the stolen meat was in a Hugoton residence. A search of the residence in the 900 block of S. Madison resulted in the recovery of the stolen meat, as well as over 100 grams of Methamphetamine, over 10 doses of controlled substances and drug sales paraphernalia. The investigation into the narcotics is ongoing.

At the time the search warrant was executed, two adults and one juvenile were at the residence.

The adults are identified as:

  • Casey Agraz, 38, of Hugoton, KS: Distribute/possess w/ Intent to Distribute Drug Paraphernalia for illegal use. Distribute opiate narcotic certain stimulant; 100 grams < 1 Kilogram Distribute opiate opium narcotic certain stimulant; 10-100 grams Endangering a child; aggravated endangering a child Possession of stolen property
  • Troy Johnson, 43, of Moscow, KS: Distribute/possess w/ Intent to Distribute Drug Paraphernalia for illegal use. Distribute opiate narcotic certain stimulant; 100 grams -< 1 Kilogram

The juvenile male was released to a family member.

This was a successful investigation thanks to the cooperation of not only area law enforcement agencies, but local community members as well. If you have any information regarding this incident, or other illegal activity, you are encouraged to contact 620-544-4959.

 

 

