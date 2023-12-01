Stolen Liquor, Sawed-Off Shotgun Found in Home

An investigation into a liquor store burglary along with a tip from a citizen leads to the arrest of a couple of Salina men.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that on Thursday deputies used a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of N. 12th Street and found not only stolen merchandise from Jenni’s Liquor in Brookville but a couple of altered firearms and drugs.

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Erick E. Larson after they found a number of stolen bottles of Crown Royal’s special Kansas City Chiefs edition, along with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a sawed off shotgun and a revolver that had the serial number ground off.

Another arrest was made in connection to the crime as deputies took 34-year-old Dustin M. Linaweaver into custody. He’s facing charges that could include burglary, theft and trespassing.

Sheriff Soldan says the investigation in ongoing and another arrest is expected in connection to the case.