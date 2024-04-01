Stolen Jag Recovered

An automobile is stolen from a Salina business and then recovered the next day.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that sometime between 4am Sunday morning and 2pm Sunday afternoon, someone entered Fresh Look Cleaners on East Crawford and grabbed the title and keys to a 1997 Jaguar XJ 4-door sedan.

The light blue Jag, valued at $4,200 was located the next morning in the 700 block of S. 10th.

Police say the keys were in the car but the title is still missing.

There is no sign of forced entry and there are no suspects.