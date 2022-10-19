Stolen Harley Recovered

Authorities have recovered a stolen motorcycle.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between Monday afternoon and Tuesday night someone cut a security chain on a 2005 Harley Davidson Fat Boy and stole it from a home in the 1700 block of Beverly Drive.

A manager at the trailer park told officers that he saw a motorcycle that matched the Harley’s description parked nearby in the 1600 block.

A short time later police located the bike valued at $5,000 and returned it to its owner.

There are no suspects at this time.