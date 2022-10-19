Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 32 °

Stolen Harley Recovered

KSAL StaffOctober 19, 2022

Authorities have recovered a stolen motorcycle.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between Monday afternoon and Tuesday night someone cut a security chain on a 2005 Harley Davidson Fat Boy and stole it from a home in the 1700 block of Beverly Drive.

A manager at the trailer park told officers that he saw a motorcycle that matched the Harley’s description parked nearby in the 1600 block.

A short time later police located the bike valued at $5,000 and returned it to its owner.

There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Stolen Harley Recovered

Authorities have recovered a stolen motorcycle. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL N...

October 19, 2022 Comments

Low Stress Cattle Handling

Farming News

October 19, 2022

Kansas Advance Voting Begins

Top News

October 19, 2022

Former KSAL Show Host Remembered

Kansas News

October 18, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Harley Recovered
October 19, 2022Comments
Former KSAL Show Host Rem...
October 18, 2022Comments
Salvation Army Enlisting ...
October 18, 2022Comments
Salina Organizations Get ...
October 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra