Stolen From Storage

A 54 year-old Salina man reported a long list of stolen items from his storage unit on N. Ninth St.

Gary Hanus, Captain at the Salina Police Department, told KSAL News: On July 6th the man noticed the contents of his storage unit were missing. He had last been inside on May 4th.

The total value is estimated to be over $600

Contents include:

Sump Pump

Space Heater

Leaf Blower

Extension Ladder

A Bench Vice and Grinder

Two Window Air Conditioning Units

10 Inch Chop Saw

Washing Machine

Used Dryer

7 Cubic Foot Chest Freezer

Generator – 44 Watt

John Deer Riding Lawn Mower

Two Chain Saws

And Various Smaller Items

This incident is still under investigation by the Salina Police Department