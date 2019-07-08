Stolen From Storage

A 54 year-old Salina man reported a long list of stolen items from his storage unit on N. Ninth St.
Gary Hanus, Captain at the Salina Police Department, told KSAL News: On July 6th the man noticed the contents of his storage unit were missing. He had last been inside on May 4th.
The total value is estimated to be over $600
Contents include:
- Sump Pump
- Space Heater
- Leaf Blower
- Extension Ladder
- A Bench Vice and Grinder
- Two Window Air Conditioning Units
- 10 Inch Chop Saw
- Washing Machine
- Used Dryer
- 7 Cubic Foot Chest Freezer
- Generator – 44 Watt
- John Deer Riding Lawn Mower
- Two Chain Saws
- And Various Smaller Items
This incident is still under investigation by the Salina Police Department