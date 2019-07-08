Salina, KS

Stolen From Storage

Sarah Repp July 8, 2019

A 54 year-old Salina man reported a long list of stolen items from his storage unit on N. Ninth St.

Gary Hanus, Captain at the Salina Police Department, told KSAL News: On July 6th the man noticed the contents of his storage unit were missing. He had last been inside on May 4th.

The total value is estimated to be over $600

Contents include:

  • Sump Pump
  • Space Heater
  • Leaf Blower
  • Extension Ladder
  • A Bench Vice and Grinder
  • Two Window Air Conditioning Units
  • 10 Inch Chop Saw
  • Washing Machine
  • Used Dryer
  • 7 Cubic Foot Chest Freezer
  • Generator – 44 Watt
  • John Deer Riding Lawn Mower
  • Two Chain Saws
  • And Various Smaller Items

This incident is still under investigation by the Salina Police Department

