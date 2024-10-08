Stolen Freightliner Truck Sought

A stolen Freightliner truck is on the loose after causing damage to property.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News Monday evening, a witness reported a blue 1996 Freightliner stolen, and driven through a gate of an outdoor storage unit belonging to Ferco Rental in the 300 block of Smithers. Afterwards, the truck drove away and went northbound on Broadway.

The witness told police there were two people in the truck, one being a white male with no further descriptions.

The truck has a Kansas Power license plate of 717090 and is valued at $30,000.

Two cattle panels at the gate were damaged which were valued at $400.