Stolen Flatbed Pickup

A north Salina business is missing a flatbed pickup after an individual removed it from the N. Ninth street property on Saturday morning.

The 1995 Dodge Ram 3500, a red and white flatbed pickup was stolen from Gleason and Sons located at 2440 N. Ninth street on Saturday morning around 7 a.m. The truck had been parked in the business lot unlocked, with the keys inside according to Captain Paul Forrester.

The Salina Police Department is searching for the vehicle with a Kansas license plate of 398BRC. Surveillance video shows the possibly white male subject walk out of a tree line south of the business, a short time later, that individual was seen heading north on N. Ninth street in the Ram.