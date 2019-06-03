Stolen Firearms

Police investigate a residential burglary resulting in $8,700 loss.

Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus told KSAL News:

Sometime between 2:00 PM and 10:00 PM on Friday night, a suspect entered an apartment on 730 Fairdale Rd. The 19 year old male resident reported that 7 firearms were missing, 4 were handguns/hunting rifles and the rest were high caliber rifles. Also taken was ammunition, magazines for the firearms, a safe, a gold chain, and multiple rings.

The burglary is under investigation at this time and there is currently one suspect.