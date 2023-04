Police are looking for a stolen electric trike that belongs to a 65-year-old Salina Man.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 10pm Thursday and 6am Friday, someone entered the man’s backyard in the 800 block of Plaza Drive, cut the lock on a white, electric bicycle and took it.

The trike is an unknown brand with baskets on the back and front.

Loss and damage is listed at $3,020.