Stolen Deer Head

Salina Police are searching for a deer head mount stolen from a Salina taxidermy business.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the theft occurred between 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Scott’s Taxidermy, 404 N. 5th St.

The owner came in to work on Tuesday and realized that the business had been left unlocked overnight. The thief stole a trophy white tail pedestal mount from inside of the business.

Total loss is $1,500, while SPD is working to get video surveillance from around the area.