Stolen Copper Recovered

KSAL StaffSeptember 30, 2022

A couple spools of copper wire that were stolen last last year have been recovered.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells News that an estimated $4,400 in copper wire was taken from Energy last September after someone cut a hole in the fence to enter the property at 1001 Edison Place and then removed rolls of copper wire and tools.

This week a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy discovered two reels of copper wire abandoned in the 7400 block of S. Simpson Road. The copper was returned to Evergy and is valued at about $1,000.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

