A 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen from E. Kirwin late last night.

Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News:

Between 9:00 PM and 11:30 PM on the 19th, the red Jeep was stolen from the 200 block of E. Kirwin. The loss is estimated to be $32,000. There is a known suspect at this time and officers of the Salina police department are actively investigating this case.