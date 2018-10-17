Salina, KS

Stolen Compact Car Found

KSAL StaffOctober 17, 2018
Salina Police

A Salina auto dealer’s stolen car was located undamaged just a couple of miles away on Tuesday.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, staff at Money Automotive, 2222 S. 9th contacted authorities after a 2017 Subaru WRX was stolen from their lot sometime between 8pm Monday and 8am Tuesday morning.

Officers located the vehicle Tuesday afternoon in a driveway off an alley in the 700 block of S 9th undamaged. Staff at the company told police they assume someone snagged the keys during business hours and then returned during the overnight to steal the $29,000 compact car.

There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media's express consent.

