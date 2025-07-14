Stolen Chevy Truck Found

A stolen Chevy pickup was recovered in Salina undamaged.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that the owner of a 1994 Chevy 2500 truck contacted authorities on Friday morning after his vehicle was stolen. Police say the owner lent the truck to a friend, who then parked it with keys in it at a motel on South Broadway.

The truck was stolen around 8:05am and found abandoned in the lot at Atwood’s Farm Store on S. Broadway around noon.

The keys are still missing but the truck was not damaged. There are no suspects in the case.