A Salina man’s car was stolen after he left the keys in the vehicle.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 11pm Wednesday and 7:30am Thursday, someone jumped into a 2012 Chevy Malibu that was parked in the 100 block of East Wilson and drove away.

The white car has black rims, a spaceman sticker on the rear window and Kansas tag: 451 MJC.

The owner values the car at $10,000.