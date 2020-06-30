Salina, KS

Stolen Car Transported to NYC

KSAL StaffJune 30, 2020

A thief used a stolen credit card number to purchase a car online from a Salina dealership and then shipped it to the east coast.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a phone call from the victim began the investigation into a stolen 2018 Honda Accord that was purchased online from Long McArthur Ford, located at 3450 S. 9th.

Staff at the dealership told authorities the thief provided all the required paperwork for an online transaction and set up the transport for the vehicle to his daughter in New York.

Days later, Long McArthur received a phone call from the victim – a Salina man stating his credit card had been compromised and charged $25,000 by the dealership.

Long McArthur contacted the transport company to have them return the vehicle, but were informed the Honda Accord had already been delivered.

