Stolen Car Total Loss after Fire

A car fire in the county leads to a vehicle theft investigation in Salina.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday morning around 8:05am, a passerby noticed a 2005 Toyota Camry engulfed in flames in the area of Burma Road and Cloud Street.

Rural Fire District 6 responded to the scene while Salina Police officers drove to the 100 block of S. 10th Street to check in with the owner of the Toyota.

The 28-year-old woman told police she had misplaced a key to the car several months ago but declined to provide any other information.

The Camry is valued at $4,000.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office