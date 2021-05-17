Stolen Car Stripped, Abandoned

A stolen car from Salina has been recovered in the country after someone stripped the doors and hood off the vehicle.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between May 7 and May 10, someone stole a 2004 Chevrolet Aveo from the parking lot at Reelections Retirement Resort at 626 S. Third Street.

On Saturday, deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office contacted the owner to let her know the vehicle had been located, damaged and abandoned in the 2100 block of W. North Street. The vehicle is valued at $1,500.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

Photos courtesy of Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office