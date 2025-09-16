Stolen Car Recovered, Arrest Made

A stolen vehicle is recovered at the Salina Rescue Mission on Summers Road after staff confronts a homeless man about the car he was driving.

According to Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, the 1998 Toyota Camry was taken Monday evening from the 900 block of E. Prescott. Police say the owner was in the area on a work project and accidentally left his keys in the door. When he came outside about 90-minutes later, the car was gone.

Staff at the Mission asked 35-year-old Justin Chappell about the Camry when he arrived. He told them he was returning the car to a friend and left.

Police contacted Chappell around 10:30pm walking in the area of S. 9th and Broadway and took him into custody. He’s now facing a charge of felony theft.

The Camry was not damaged and is valued at $2,000.