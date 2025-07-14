Stolen Car Investigation Continues

An altered license plate prompts a Salina Police officer to approach two adults in a car.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol decided to approach a man and woman in a 2000 Chevy Impala that was parked at Indian Rock Park Sunday night around 10pm.

Police say the letter R had been altered to a P on the Kansas tag. The registered owner was contacted and said the vehicle was supposed to be parked at his business on Armory Road.

Authorities are still unraveling testimony from the two adults and how they came into possession of the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.