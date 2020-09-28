Stolen Car Has Purse With Ring Inside As Well

Law enforcement are searching for a car that is stolen from the garage of a Salina residence.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2016 Nissan Maxima is stolen from the garage of a home in the 700 block of Joanie Ln.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.

The victims say that between those hours, an unknown person entered their garage and took the vehicle that also had a woman’s purse with her wedding ring. They believe that they may have left the garage door up during the time.

The vehicle is dark purple in color–that looks black–and has a Kansas tag: 384 CTR.

Total loss is $34,000.