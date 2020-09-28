Stolen Car Has Purse With Ring Inside As Well

Jeremy BohnSeptember 28, 2020

Law enforcement are searching for a car that is stolen from the garage of a Salina residence.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2016 Nissan Maxima is stolen from the garage of a home in the 700 block of Joanie Ln.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.

The victims say that between those hours, an unknown person entered their garage and took the vehicle that also had a woman’s purse with her wedding ring. They believe that they may have left the garage door up during the time.

The vehicle is dark purple in color–that looks black–and has a Kansas tag: 384 CTR.

Total loss is $34,000.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Stolen Car Has Purse With Ring Insi...

Law enforcement are searching for a car that is stolen from the garage of a Salina residence. Sal...

September 28, 2020 Comments

Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Crash Wit...

Top News

September 28, 2020

Help Catching Poachers Sought

Top News

September 28, 2020

Community Blood Drive Planned

Kansas News

September 28, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Car Has Purse With...
September 28, 2020Comments
Community Blood Drive Pla...
September 28, 2020Comments
Driver Hurt in I 70 Crash...
September 27, 2020Comments
FHSU’s Fischli-Wills Ce...
September 27, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH